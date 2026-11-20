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Radiation testing company checks full test recordings with Sift, backing customer reports and a public parts database

Sift, the end-to-end platform for teams building advanced hardware, and The Radiation Team (The Rad Team), a radiation testing and engineering company for space systems, have shared how The Rad Team’s engineers are now using Sift to review data from radiation test campaigns. The findings feed the company’s customer reports and its public Radiation Parts Database.

Every company building hardware for space reaches a moment where it has to know its electronics will survive radiation. More teams now build with commercial, off-the-shelf parts that were never designed for space, and demand for testing has outgrown supply. A 2024 study The Rad Team performed under a Department of Defense contract found that government and commercial space programs need 20,000 to 25,000 hours of heavy ion testing a year, while U.S. facilities can provide 6,000 to 8,000. A campaign can take three months of preparation for one or two days at the beam, and the data from that window can’t simply be collected again.

That data is hard to review. Two measurements recorded at 25,000 readings per second for 45 minutes produce more than 100 million readings, and the event that matters may last only a handful of samples. Engineers used to review each run by hand and build reports from screenshots.

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“Some of the most important tests in space hardware happen long before anything flies,” said Austin Spiegel, co-founder and CEO of Sift. “We’re excited to help The Rad Team turn test data into answers their customers can trust. Sift helps engineers check full recordings and document findings, giving customers the evidence to decide which hardware they send into space.”

The Rad Team uploads its recorded test files to Sift. Engineers define rules for how a part should behave, such as the voltage range it should stay within, and Sift flags every period in the full recording that falls outside it. Engineers then investigate each flagged event, annotate what they find and carry those findings into customer reports. The Rad Team makes the qualification calls. Sift helps the team’s engineers examine and document the evidence behind them.

In March 2026, The Rad Team launched its Radiation Parts Database, which engineers can search without registering. It combines published radiation test results with data from The Rad Team’s own campaigns. Public reports are free, and The Rad Team’s reports are available for purchase.

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“Most of our customers are building something that’s never been built before, and radiation shouldn’t be what slows them down,” said Merek Chertkow, founder and CEO of The Rad Team. “Every time the same part gets retested without anyone knowing, it takes beam time someone else needed. Starting from what’s already known means customers only pay to test what’s new.”

Information for this article was sourced from Sift and The Rad Team.

