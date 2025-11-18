International Dance League Closes $7-Million Seed Round

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

International Dance League, the first global professional sports league for dance, closed a $7-million Seed round led by Elysian Park Ventures, the private investment arm of the Los Angeles Dodgers ownership group. Additional investors include KB Partners and APEX, along with angel investors Nick Tran, president of CÎROC and Lobos 1707; Tammy Henault, former chief marketing officer at the NBA; and Taryn Crouthers, chief executive of creative agency SPCSHP.

The funding will accelerate the buildout of the Los Angeles-based league’s core technology and event production infrastructure, which powers its global ecosystem and live competition experience. It will also support team operations and logistics for the inaugural 2026 season, which kicks off in March with six large-scale events across six major international cities.

“For decades, dance has shaped music, fashion and youth culture, but dancers have never had the infrastructure to thrive as professional competition dancers. IDL changes that,” said Connor Lim, IDL chief executive and co-founder, in a statement. “This funding lets us build a league where the world’s best can compete and be seen on the biggest stages.”

Advertisement

From the founders of Steezy, the world’s leading digital dance platform, IDL marks their second venture, advancing the dance industry, this time building a professional league designed for global competition, live events and media scale.

“IDL is the most entertaining new sports property we’ve seen in a very long time. Their events are already cultural phenomena, both live and online, and their audience is young, global and digital native,” said Pete Vlastelica of Elysian Park Ventures, in a statement.

Information for this article was sourced from International Dance League.