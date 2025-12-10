Don't Miss
These are the 101 best restaurants in Los Angeles
Sports Business

Twilio Strikes Multi-Year Deal with the LA Kings, Named Official Away Helmet Partner

By LA Times Studios Staff
The deal marks Twilio’s first partnership with an NHL team

The LA Kings today announced a new strategic multi-year partnership with Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), as the team’s official away helmet partner, Twilio’s logo will appear prominently on the side of all the Kings’ away helmets during all regular season and playoff games beginning with the current 2025-26 season.

This positioning will provide Twilio, a consumer engagement platform (CEP) offering real-time and personal experiences for brands, with coast-to-coast exposure in some of its fastest-growing and most important markets while enhancing its visibility among fans and business audiences alike.

The deal was brokered by AEG Global Partnerships and marks Twilio’s first major partnership with a team in both the National Hockey League (NHL) and North American professional sports.

“We’re proud to welcome Twilio, an industry leader in customer engagement, as our official away helmet partner,” said LA Kings President, Luc Robitaille. “Their technology platform will help us communicate with season ticket members and fans in more personalized, meaningful ways – deepening their connection to the team whether they’re cheering from our home ice at Crypto.com Arena or following us on the road.”

As part of the partnership, Twilio’s customer engagement technology will be utilized by the LA Kings to enable next-level fan communication before, during and after games. The LA Kings and Twilio will collaborate on custom content throughout the season showcasing the company’s technology offerings in action.

Twilio will also leverage the away helmet exposure across the country, hosting away-game events and hospitality experiences in select markets. The away helmet placement ensures Twilio’s brand will be prominently featured during nationally televised games in major media markets through the NHL season, including key metropolitan areas like Toronto, Seattle, Vegas, Dallas, Boston and New York.

“At Twilio, we’ve always believed that everyone, no matter their role or industry, is a builder at heart,” said Chris Koehler, Chief Marketing Officer of Twilio. “Builders want to improve things, whether that’s a business, a team or what comes next. Partnering with a world-class, dynamic organization like the LA Kings gives us a great chance to connect with both our current and future builder audiences and do it in ways that are fun, unexpected, and genuinely memorable.”

In addition to the helmet partnership, Twilio’s technology brings new opportunities for the LA Kings to engage with fans. With the ability to deliver even more personalized communications and interactive experiences, Twilio’s platform will help strengthen the team’s connection with fans at key moments throughout the season.

“Technology-driven innovation is often created through partnership, and the relationship we’ve established with Twilio speaks to that,” said Nick Baker, president and COO of AEG Global Partnerships. “The shared vision to integrate offerings from both organizations throughout our respective portfolios will ultimately benefit the fan in a significant manner.”

“At the LA Kings, understanding our fans and strengthening their relationship with our team is at the core of our strategy,” said Suzi Alvarez, VP of strategy, analytics and technology for the LA Kings.

“This partnership with Twilio gives us enormous potential to create more tailored experiences and drive measurable impact across our business,” she added.

Information sourced from Twilio.

