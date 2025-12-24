L.A. Convention Center Hosts 19,000 Daily for SoCal Cup ‘Winter Formal’ Volleyball

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

One of the nation’s leading tournament series for boys volleyball, SoCal Cup, hosted its latest ‘Winter Formal’ tournament at the Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC) this past weekend.

Despite construction at LACC, the three-day event, owned and operated by AIM Sports Group, drew more than 550 club volleyball teams of various age groups (12U through 18U) from across the nation. The Winter Formal, which packed the Los Angeles Convention Center floor with volleyball courts and a unique fan experience, drawing a crowd of more than 19,000 daily attendees across the three-day event, made up of a diverse audience of athletes, coaches, families and spectators.

This year’s event also featured a high-profile College Combine the day prior, drawing coaches and scouts from more than 25 universities from across the country. With more than 350 young athletes and about 50 coaches participating in the College Combine, the day leading up to the Winter Formal became a unique opportunity for players to get noticed and take their talents to the next level.

In addition, the Winter Formal event provided a venue for a Junior College tournament for 16 Jr. College programs. Many of the recruiting scouts and athletes from that tournament also participated in the Combine.

“The College Combine we had at this year’s SoCal Cup Winter Formal event was an added bonus to what was already an amazing event,” said AIM Sports Group Founder John Gallegos. “The Combine exceeded expectations and further demonstrated our commitment to the development of the sport at all levels. It all ties in with our overarching mission to advance sports performance and enjoyment for youth athletes. AIM Sports Group is all-in on the growth of boys volleyball for generations to come.”

Founded by AIM Sports Group to provide elite competition, developmental playing opportunities and training for young athletes, the SoCal Cup has grown exponentially over the last five years and is now one of the largest and best-attended youth volleyball event series in the country. The next event, the SoCal Cup Open Championship, will take place January 17-19 in Salt Lake City.

Advertisement

Balboa Bay was the overall tournament-winning club this year, capturing titles in three divisions. The full list of boys volleyball clubs that achieved bragging rights this year by winning their divisions at the Winter Formal event included:

Open:

18 Open: MB Surf 18’s Asics

17 Open: Coast 17-1 Victor/Berkley

16 Open: Balboa Bay 16 Blue

15 Open: Indoor

14 Open: MB Surf 14’s Asics

13 Open: Bay to Bay 13-1

12 Open: Aspire 12 Thanos

Club:

18 Club: Bravo 18-X

17 Club: Balboa Bay 17 White

16 Club: Balboa Bay 16 White

15 Club: Liv 15’s Royal

14 Club: Bay to Bay 14-Club

Information for this article was sourced from AIM Sports Group.