Speedo Dives into Long Beach: New HQ Set for LA28 Olympics

New North American headquarters aligns Speedo’s aquatic heritage with Long Beach’s role in the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games

Pentland Brands has announced that it will relocate its North American headquarters from Cypress to Long Beach in the summer of 2026. The move marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth trajectory and commitment to innovation, collaboration and community engagement.

The new 25,000-square-foot facility at Aero Long Beach will accommodate more than 130 employees and serve as the central hub for Pentland’s operations. The headquarters will support Speedo – a world-leading swimwear brand known for high-performance innovation and deep Olympic heritage – alongside other Pentland portfolio brands, including Berghaus and Endura.

The bright, contemporary space has been designed to foster creativity and teamwork, featuring open, collaboration-oriented office areas alongside dedicated Speedo and Pentland portfolio brand showrooms, product and design engines, and innovation and creative hubs. These spaces will enable brand teams to continue advancing cutting-edge swimwear, apparel and other performance solutions designed to support athletes and active consumers at every level.

The relocation coincides with Long Beach’s preparations to host 11 Olympic and seven Paralympic events as part of the LA28 Games, including several aquatic disciplines. Being based in Long Beach places Speedo at the heart of one of the world’s most anticipated sporting events. The new facility will enable the company to strengthen its brand presence while contributing to the local community and economy.

Joel Harris, president Americas of Pentland Brands, said, “We couldn’t be more excited to move to Long Beach and create a new working environment that truly enhances our vision, values and sense of togetherness. Our new headquarters will bring our brands and our people closer together in the heart of a vibrant, dynamic city. As we look ahead to the LA28 Olympic Games, we’re excited to be part of Long Beach’s future and to support the incredible energy and opportunity that the Olympics will bring to this region.”

Rex Richardson, mayor of Long Beach, added, “We’re thrilled to welcome Pentland to Long Beach. Their presence reinforces our city’s position as a premier destination for innovative companies and reflects the momentum we’re building as we prepare to host Olympic and Paralympic events in 2028.”

Jason Fine and Monica Enes of JLL represented the landlord, Kilroy Realty. Bob Caudill of Colliers represented the tenant.

Information for this article was sourced from Pentland Brands.