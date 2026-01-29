Twilio and AEG Form Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Fan Engagement

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

AEG to expand adoption of Twilio’s products and platform, including Twilio Segment, Programmable Messaging and Verify

Twilio and AEG are growing their relationship with the launch of a new strategic, multi-year partnership. The deal will see Twilio’s customer engagement technology implemented by Crypto.com Arena, the L.A. Kings and AXS – AEG’s global ticketing platform – to create more streamlined and elevated customer communication from ticket purchase to in-venue experience and beyond.

The agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, represents a significant expansion of Twilio’s presence in pro-sports and live entertainment, marking its first partnership with both a major venue, an NHL team and a ticketing platform. As part of the partnership, Twilio will hold key designations across AEG’s flagship properties, including Founding Partner of Crypto.com Arena, a signature category-exclusive designation; official away helmet partner of the L.A. Kings; and a media partner across AXS, AEG’s global ticketing platform that connects millions of fans to live events worldwide.

Advertisement

“Live event experiences are emotional at their core, and Twilio’s platform helps amplify those moments by turning every interaction into an amazing experience,” said Chris Koehler, chief marketing officer at Twilio. “By partnering with AEG, we’ll help the company enhance its fan engagement across Crypto.com Arena, the L.A. Kings and AXS for fans’ ticketing needs.”

AEG will leverage Twilio’s customer engagement platform to create data-driven connections with its audiences. Products, including Twilio Segment, the company’s Customer Data Platform (CDP), will provide deeper insights into fan preferences, before, during and after live events, helping AEG curate more personalized fan communication and offers while also driving greater engagement.

“This new partnership with Twilio brings transformative technology to our properties,” said Nick Baker, president and COO of AEG Global Partnerships. “The Twilio platform will help us know our customers even better with detailed profiles that deliver the personalized communication and experiences today’s fans expect while giving our teams powerful tools to drive business and operate more efficiently.”

Advertisement

Twilio’s technology already plays a key role across AXS. Twilio Programmable Messaging and Twilio Verify power short message service (SMS) and multi-factor authentication (MFA) for AXS’ mobile app today, with opportunities to scale and grow with the partnership.

“Twilio’s technology has enhanced how we engage with customers across our ticketing platform,” said Justin Burleigh, chief product officer of AXS. “Their services already allow us to deliver secure, seamless communication and ticket transfers. With our broadened partnership, we’re excited to further engage with our global fan base and provide even more personalized experiences.”

“Crypto.com Arena continues to set the standard for innovation in live entertainment, and Twilio’s platform takes our capabilities to the next level,” said Katie Pandolfo, general manager of Crypto.com Arena. “Their customer engagement platform will enhance how we engage with millions of annual guests while enabling our premium team to deliver even more exceptional service to our valued clients.”

Information for this article was sourced from Twilio.