AIM Sportsplex Installs Spiideo AI Cameras to Revolutionize Youth Sports Coverage

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Deployment of Spiideo’s AI-powered cameras and production platform to boost athlete and fan experience at OC youth sports facility

AIM Sports Group, a sports enterprise dedicated to elevating youth athletics through premier facilities, league and national event operations, and tech innovation, has enhanced its flagship venue, the Seal Beach-based AIM Sportsplex, with the installation of Spiideo’s cutting-edge automated video production systems.

AIM Sports Group selected Spiideo, the AI-powered video and data solution for facilities, broadcasters, teams, clubs and leagues, and has deployed more than 20 automated fixed camera systems and Spiideo Portable SmartCams across the AIM Sportsplex’s two facilities, enabling high-quality automated capture.

Advertisement

The AIM Sportsplex, a 115,000-square-foot facility, is designed to host elite youth sports events, games and training. Now Spiideo’s automated production solutions will capture and produce thousands of elite volleyball and basketball games annually. The newly installed camera systems are designed to capture all the action taking place at the premier multi-sport facility and can be configured for a variety of events across 16 volleyball courts or 12 basketball courts.

By delivering professional-quality game footage without manual filming, this enhancement takes the user experience at the venue to the next level, empowering athletes with high-quality film and highlights accessible through AIM Sports Group’s integrated AIM+ ecosystem, while providing parents, players and patrons with an elevated youth sports environment that adds value to every tournament and event hosted at the Sportsplex.

“Adding Spiideo’s advanced automated camera technology to our Sportsplex takes the user experience at the venue to the next level, empowering professional-quality game film and highlights of every athlete that plays there,” said AIM Sports Group founder John Gallegos. “The new cameras will also enhance the AIM+ ecosystem by providing essential tools for reviewing games, tracking progress and creating recruiter-ready content – all without the need for manual filming – while giving parents, fans and club directors access to an elevated experience.”

Advertisement

“AIM Sports Group is one of the premier youth sports operators in North America. We’re thrilled to partner with them to broadcast the thousands of elite volleyball and basketball games that they put on every year,” commented Spiideo’s director of media partnerships - North America, Scott Bushman. “Automated production is unlocking the ability to produce games at scale, making highly professional livestreams and broadcasts available that otherwise would require large investments, manual camera operators and manual producers.”

Information for this article was sourced from AIM Sports Group.