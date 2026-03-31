DITA-Lancier Announces Collaboration with Dodgers Star Mookie Betts

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DITA, the luxury eyewear brand, has announced an exclusive collaboration with MLB superstar and Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts.

Aliso Viejo headquartered DITA has developed a reputation as a leader in optical innovation with an emphasis on redefining performance and design. Rooted in this legacy, the new collaboration with Betts anchors DITA-Lancier, the brand’s active lifestyle category, introducing two new sunglasses styles engineered for high performance, technical precision and modern design.

In a press release issued by DITA, the “Mookie Betts x DITA-Lancier” collection is described as reflecting a shared pursuit of precision, resilience, and excellence. Designed to meet the demands of world-class athletes while maintaining DITA’s elevated aesthetic, the collection merges advanced sport technology with meticulous Japanese craftsmanship.

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“Performance is everything to me whether I’m on the field or training in the offseason,” said Betts. “When I partnered with DITA, I wanted to create something that delivers at the highest level but also feels refined, stylish and intentional. These frames are built with the same mindset I bring to the game: precision, focus, and no compromises.”

“Mookie represents the pinnacle of discipline, versatility, and modern athleticism,” said Cody Cho, vice president of DITA. “As we continue to evolve DITA-Lancier, it is essential to collaborate with an athlete who embodies elite performance and elevated style. This partnership anchors the future of our sport category where advanced engineering and luxury craftsmanship intersect.”

One of the two new styles is the LSA-448 – Shield, which is designed for maximum coverage and aerodynamic edge. The LSA-448 Shield features a high-quality, ultra lightweight nylon-based TR90 frame chassis paired with a drill mount unibody shield lens system and durable titanium temples. It includes adjustable soft-touch anti-slip temple tips with an integrated accessory end-tip, along with 100% UVA and UVB protection enhanced by anti-reflective and hydrophobic lens coatings. Prices range from $420-$445 depending on lens selection.

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(Courtesy of DITA-Lancier)

The other new style is the LSA-449 – Navigator, a reinterpretation of the classic navigator silhouette. The LSA-449 Navigator features a high-quality, ultra lightweight nylon-based TR90 frame chassis complemented by a drill mount dual lens system with a titanium bridge and half rim with refined ‘nylor’ detailing. Finished with durable titanium temples, the style offers adjustable soft-touch anti-slip temple tips with an integrated accessory end-tip for enhanced comfort and stability. Lenses provide 100% UVA and UVB protection with anti-reflective and hydrophobic coatings. Prices also range from $420-$445 depending on lens selection.

The Mookie Betts x DITA-Lancier collection is available now via DITA.com, DITA Flagship stores, and select authorized retailers worldwide.