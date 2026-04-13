New Visa Street Soccer Parks Coming to Every U.S. World Cup 2026 Host City

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Visa, together with national nonprofit Street Soccer USA and Bank of America, has announced a significant expansion of Visa Street Soccer Parks, bringing a new park to every host city in the U.S. ahead of this summer’s tournament.

Designed to serve communities at the neighborhood level, Visa Street Soccer Parks transform underutilized spaces into vibrant, accessible hubs for sport, learning and connection. As the tournament approaches, the expansion will bring community-driven infrastructure and programming to all 11 U.S. FIFA World Cup 26 Host Cities, including new parks in Los Angeles, Boston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Philadelphia and Seattle/Tacoma. This community-focused infrastructure investment reflects a shared commitment to harnessing the unifying power of sport to uplift local communities.

Alongside the expansion of Visa Street Soccer Parks, Visa will activate Visa & Main, its new small business engagement program, to support local entrepreneurs in the neighborhoods surrounding each park.

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“With the FIFA World Cup just months away, we’re shifting from preparation to execution,” said Kim Lawrence, regional president, North America, Visa. “This tournament is a global moment, but its legacy is built locally – in the neighborhoods that will host fans, families and the next generation of players. By expanding Visa Street Soccer Parks and supporting the local businesses and people who activate them every day, we’re turning tournament momentum into meaningful opportunity that lasts well beyond the final match.”

Each park is custom-designed to support meaningful, ongoing use by the communities it serves and features two professional-grade Bank of America fields, lighting for extended play, learning centers and flexible gathering spaces. Programming is delivered in collaboration with community partners and tailored to local needs – supporting recreational play, academic enrichment, workforce readiness and community engagement.

“Communities are built on accessible opportunities for connection, healthy activity and growth,” said David Tyrie, president, marketing, digital and specialized consumer client solutions at Bank of America. “These are more than just places to play; they are spaces where people of all ages can find common ground through the game of soccer, develop essential life skills and forge lasting bonds that strengthen our community fabric.”

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Since opening the first park in San Francisco last year, the initiative is already demonstrating its impact on the ground with additional parks in Denver, Kansas City and New York City actively hosting youth and adult leagues, after-school academic support, financial education sessions and job readiness programming in partnership with local organizations. Previously announced parks in Nashville and Atlanta remain in development, with opening dates to be shared as planning is finalized.

“This is not about short-term excitement – it’s about building something that lasts,” said Lawrence Cann, co-founder and president of Street Soccer USA. “These parks are designed to create consistency and access, but more importantly, they belong to the communities that activate them every day. Rooted in community leadership, they create a bottom-up, durable legacy built and sustained by the people who call these neighborhoods home. As we expand these efforts into additional cities across the country, the focus is permanence and ensuring this work endures long after the tournament ends.”

Through Visa Street Soccer Parks – and by supporting the people and small businesses that activate them – Visa, Street Soccer USA and Bank of America are working to deliver community-driven impact, building spaces that will serve local communities well beyond the tournament itself.

Information for this article was sourced from Visa.