AIM Sports Group Appoints Joseph Jablonski as EVP to Lead Volleyball Portfolio

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Former AAU Director of Volleyball Joins SoCal Headquartered Youth Sports Organization

Joseph Jablonski

Seal Beach-headquartered AIM Sports Group, a sports organization focused on enhancing youth sports via venues, events, technology and media, has named Joseph Jablonski as its Executive Vice President, Volleyball Properties.

Jablonski is a senior sports industry executive with 25+ years of leadership experience in national youth sports programming, championship event operations, club development and sports facility management. He has also coached the sport at a variety of levels throughout his career.

“AIM Sports Group has seen significant year-over-year growth across our SoCal Cup league and events, along with our venues, paired with the rapid adoption of our first-to-market, fully integrated digital ecosystem – AIM+,” said AIM Sports Group Founder and CEO John Gallegos. “I’m proud of the infrastructure we’re building for youth volleyball. This growth and momentum is exactly what attracted an elite volleyball insider like Joe to join our leadership team. He’s a perfect fit for AIM Sports Group, and we’re thrilled to have him with us.”

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Jablonski most recently served as Director of Volleyball for the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU), helping lead national volleyball programming, championship event expansion and membership engagement initiatives. He has extensive experience working with club programs, national sports organizations and multi-court sports complexes while delivering on his personal mission to provide high-level competitive experiences for athletes and families.

He brings to AIM Sports Group a track record of success that includes leading the development of events supporting tens of thousands of athletes and families. AAU tournament participation of athletes and teams increased year-over-year under Jablonski’s stewardship.

“I truly love the sport of volleyball and am excited to join my like-minded new colleagues at AIM Sports Group to further strengthen, enhance and innovate the national youth volleyball ecosystem,” said Jablonski. “For me, it’s always about giving back. At AIM Sports Group, I will be working to help guide young athletes to new performance levels and provide outstanding experiences – at the events, in the venues, with the AIM+ tech platform and as volleyball players in general.”

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“With the sport of volleyball growing at such a rapid rate, now is the perfect time for AIM Sports Group to further expand access to competitive opportunities, improve athlete development pathways, and deliver world-class championship and competitive league and training experiences,” added Jablonski. “I also relish the opportunity to further contribute to the sport that has given so much to me personally.”

As part of his role, Jablonski will work to accelerate AIM Sports Group’s vision of a comprehensive, end-to-end ecosystem for youth volleyball. He will also focus on driving operational enhancements across SoCal Cup league play, national events, and venues and will provide the bridge that powers the AIM+ platform for club directors, coaches, parents, players, recruiters and fans.

Information for this article was sourced from aimsportsgroup.com.