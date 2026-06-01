Major League Volleyball Expands to Los Angeles for 2027 Season

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Strategic launch led by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong and Ben Priest signals a new era of investment in professional volleyball, with Alisha Childress joining as head of competition and head coach

Major League Volleyball (MLV) has announced the launch of its Los Angeles franchise ahead of the team’s inaugural 2027 season. The franchise is led by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, majority owner and founder of MLV LA and a minority stakeholder in the Los Angeles Lakers, alongside Ben Priest, who will serve as governor and managing partner. Priest has been one of the architects of MLV and previously served as the Governing Owner of the Omaha Supernovas before the launch of the MLV LA venture. Alisha Childress, a respected and rising star among volleyball coaches, will serve as the team’s first head of competition and head coach.

“This is about building more than a team; it is about building a lasting platform for the future of women’s professional sports,” said Dr. Soon-Shiong. “Los Angeles gives us a unique opportunity to bring together elite competition, advanced technology, media innovation and world-class infrastructure in a way that can redefine the future of professional volleyball. We believe this franchise can help elevate the sport onto the global stage while inspiring the next generation of athletes, fans and communities.”

Advertisement

The addition of the MLV team positions Los Angeles at the center of professional volleyball’s next chapter, strengthening the city’s role as a driving force for the sport’s growth across competition, culture and business.

“Adding Los Angeles is an important step in the growth of Major League Volleyball and our long-term vision for the sport in the United States,” said Jaime Weston, commissioner of Major League Volleyball. “L.A. has all the ingredients to become one of the premier professional volleyball markets in the world, including a strong volleyball community, deep ties to sports and entertainment, and fans who embrace live events and big moments. With global attention on Los Angeles and volleyball continuing to grow nationwide, we see a tremendous opportunity to build something meaningful here and introduce more fans to professional volleyball.”

Anchored by the expansion of the NantWorks campus in El Segundo, the franchise will serve as a hub for team operations, administration and athlete performance.

Advertisement

“Los Angeles gives us the opportunity to build on the momentum of the first three MLV seasons in a market that naturally brings together sports, media, entertainment and culture,” said Priest. “We’re focused on long-term growth for the league, its athletes and the sport.”

An Olympian and three-time NCAA Champion, Childress has had success at all levels of the sport, being named the top player at her position on multiple occasions.

“Los Angeles deserves a pro volleyball franchise that reflects the ambition, diversity and energy of this city,” said Childress. “Our goal is to build a world-class environment where elite athletes can compete, grow and inspire the next generation.”

The organization will unveil the official team identity, branding and inaugural creative campaign in the coming weeks.

Major League Volleyball, entering its fourth season in 2027, is the longest-running formal professional volleyball league in the United States. Designed to elevate the sport through world-class competition, commercial innovation and cultural relevance, MLV brings together elite athletes, visionary leadership and global ambition. With alignment to USA Volleyball and a commitment to Olympic development, MLV serves as the premier pathway from professional play to the world stage.

Information for this article was sourced from Major League Volleyball.

Advertisement

Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD, is the executive chairman of the Los Angeles Times and owner of the Los Angeles Times Media Group (LATMG).