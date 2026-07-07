65,000 Attendees Pack LACC for AIM Sports Group’s SoCal Cup Showcase

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AIM Sports Group hosted the SoCal Cup ‘Showcase’ tournament, one of the nation’s leading tournament series for youth club volleyball, at the Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC) this past Father’s Day weekend.

The Showcase, operated by AIM Sports Group, drew more than 550 elite boys club volleyball teams of various age groups (12U through 18U) from across the nation and wowed visitors with a weekend experience of the highest level of competition, development, collegiate recruiting and entertainment. The Showcase packed the Convention Center with volleyball competition and an array of unique fan experiences designed to entertain, inspire and inform the crowd of more than 65,000 total attendees across the three-day tournament event.

Also integrated into the event was AIM+, the AIM Sports Group platform designed to give volleyball families a pro-level experience with per-player statistics, automated highlights and leaderboards. With more than 40,000 athletes and over two million highlight clips already on the platform, AIM+ gives parents, players and coaches a single place to capture, watch and share the game. Games were also streamed live and on-demand through AIM+.TV.

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Debuting at this year’s event was AIM Sports Group’s “THE SERVE” VIP Gifting Suite, providing AIM+ premium members with an elevated on-site experience and coveted sports-related swag bag items from a long list of participating brands, including JW Marriott, FuelBoxx, BeachBox Portable Showers, HOKA and more.

Other AIM Sports Group tech innovations were on full display at the event, including the new AIM Sports Group Events App, a first of its kind for the youth sports industry, which enabled attendees to easily track all aspects of the event, including venue maps, game schedules, food and concessions guide, spectator tickets, on-site experience details, FAQs, parking information and streaming access.

Another feature of the Showcase was the “Fan Zone,” which featured a Skills Challenge, Sports Lounge, official SoCal Cup merchandise, athlete testing, local Los Angeles food trucks and sponsor booths, including an innovative hydration bar by Got Milk.

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A College ID Clinic was offered the day prior to the event, drawing coaches and scouts representing top universities, like USC, Penn State, Ohio State and Long Beach State. With 350+ young athletes and more than 25 coaches participating in the Clinic, it was a unique opportunity for players to get noticed and take their talents to the next level.

“What AIM Sports Group is able to do for competitive youth events is nothing short of amazing,” said Joe Jablonski, executive vice president of Volleyball Properties at AIM Sports Group. “A big reason I joined the organization is its belief in how important it is to bring elite competition to the sport of volleyball. Now, pair the event with on-site exciting experiences, our AI-powered platform that provides stats, streaming and highlights, along with our team – and I’m super excited to be part of this group growing the game. Boys’ volleyball is one of the fastest-growing participation sports in the U.S., and with LA28 two years out, we’re excited to deliver these young athletes and their families an experience that lasts.”

Jablonski also noted that the next national AIM Sports Group SoCal Cup event, the Winter Formal, will take place in December at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Information for this article was sourced from AIM Sports Group.

