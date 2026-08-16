The Starter’s Gun Has Fired: Why Early LA28 Olympic Sponsorships Win

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The race for Southern California businesses to join 2028’s ecosystem has begun, and rewards are going to early adopters

With the recently completed FIFA World Cup exceeding impressions expectations, and the Olympic and Paralympic Games returning to Los Angeles in 2028, the race for marketing real estate has already begun. While many companies are still focused on next quarter’s sales goals, some of the world’s largest brands are making multimillion-dollar commitments years before the Olympic flame reaches the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The reason is simple: In Olympic marketing, the best opportunities rarely wait until the opening ceremony.

According to marketing pro Jon Myers of TerraPulse, early sponsors gain category exclusivity, premium activation rights and years of storytelling leading up to the Games. Those benefits are becoming increasingly valuable as Los Angeles prepares to host what could become the largest sporting event in U.S. history.

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Already, LA28 has assembled an impressive roster of “early bird” founding partners. Delta Air Lines signed on years ago as the inaugural founding partner, citing the Games as an investment in Los Angeles’ future while gaining extensive marketing rights tied to Team USA and NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage. Honda joined as a founding partner last year, becoming the Official Automotive Partner for Team USA while showcasing its mobility technologies throughout the Games. Financial software giant Intuit also committed early, becoming a founding partner and securing a unique branding advantage: Its Intuit Dome will retain its corporate name while serving as the Olympic basketball venue – a first for a modern Olympic Games. Comcast/NBCUniversal, Deloitte, Coca-Cola, Samsung, Visa, Omega, Procter & Gamble and other Olympic partners have likewise launched, extended or expanded their commitments through LA28.

Unlike traditional sponsorships that begin shortly before an event, Olympic partnerships often provide three or four years to build customer engagement, employee pride, hospitality programs, athlete partnerships, community initiatives and digital campaigns. By the time the opening ceremony arrives, consumers have already associated those brands with the Olympic movement.

Marketing experts frequently point to “mental availability” – the repeated exposure that builds brand preference over time – as one of sponsorship’s greatest advantages. A company that waits until 2027 to begin Olympic marketing may discover that competitors have already spent years owning the conversation.

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The FIFA World Cup has offered an important preview. As the United States, Canada and Mexico hosted the highly visible 2026 tournament, brands accelerated investments well before kickoff. Companies recognize that global sporting events generate years of anticipation rather than a few weeks of attention. The World Cup has shown that activation – not merely placing a logo on signage – is what drives return on investment.

“Successful sponsors create fan festivals, digital experiences, influencer partnerships, local community programs, limited-edition products and hospitality events that begin months or even years before the first match,” said Myers. “That does not necessarily mean every company needs an official Olympic sponsorship. In fact, many successful businesses will never become official partners. Instead, they can strategically position themselves around the ecosystem created by the Games.”

Hospitality companies can develop travel packages years in advance. Commercial real estate firms can position themselves as experts on the regional development boom. Law firms can publish thought leadership on international business issues. Technology providers can showcase cybersecurity, AI, logistics, payment systems and smart-city innovations. Construction companies can highlight infrastructure expertise, while staffing firms, transportation providers, restaurants and entertainment venues can build campaigns aimed at the millions of visitors expected to arrive in Southern California.

Even companies without consumer brands have opportunities. “Business-to-business firms often underestimate the networking power of global sporting events,” added Myers. “Executives from around the world will gather in Los Angeles for years of planning meetings, supplier events and corporate hospitality. For consulting firms, accountants, banks, insurance brokers and software companies, Olympic-related business development may ultimately prove more valuable than consumer advertising.”

There is another advantage to moving early: pricing. As sponsorship inventory shrinks, remaining opportunities generally become more expensive and more competitive. Premium hospitality locations, athlete endorsement deals, experiential activations and local advertising inventory all become scarcer as the Games approach. The fear of missing out is not irrational.

Reuters recently reported that LA28 expects domestic sponsorship revenue approaching $2.5 billion while experimenting with more flexible commercial opportunities, including venue naming rights and expanded sponsor visibility – changes that reflect lessons learned from both Paris and the recent Winter Olympics. The organizing committee is actively modernizing how brands participate, creating additional value for companies willing to commit early.

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Of course, early sponsorship is not without risks. Economic conditions can change. Corporate leadership changes may alter marketing priorities. Consumer tastes evolve. Some companies may find that tying up marketing dollars years in advance limits flexibility. That is why experts generally recommend viewing Olympic investments as part of a broader long-term brand strategy rather than a one-time advertising campaign.

“The companies generating the greatest returns tend to activate their sponsorship across multiple channels – employees, customers, digital content, social media, retail experiences and community engagement – rather than relying solely on Olympic logos,” said Myers.

For Southern California businesses, there is also a hometown advantage.

“Unlike companies chasing international exposure alone, local firms can leverage the Games for recruiting, civic engagement, customer events and regional brand building,” shared Myers. “Employees can volunteer. Customers can attend hospitality events. Community partnerships can continue long after the closing ceremony. The Olympics become less of a media buy and more of a multi-year business platform.”

The starting pistol, in many respects, has already fired. While many executives still view LA28 as a future event, some of the world’s biggest brands are already executing strategies that will mature over the next two years. Businesses that wait until the Olympic torch enters Los Angeles may still find opportunities – but they are unlikely to enjoy the same pricing, exclusivity or strategic flexibility available today. History suggests that by the time the Games finally arrive, the winners in Olympic marketing will have been training for years.

