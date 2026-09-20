Maximizing ROI: How Brands Win Big with Women’s Sports Sponsorships

Angel City FC forward Riley Tiernan (33) makes a pass against the Utah Royals at BMO Stadium on May 2, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

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In the midst of landmark deals in men’s sports, a huge new growth market is also emerging: women’s sports

For decades, the biggest brands in America treated professional sports sponsorship as a relatively predictable equation: Pay a premium to associate your company with the biggest men’s leagues, teams and stars, then hope the enormous audience justifies the price.

That equation is changing

Increasingly, companies are betting on women’s sports – and discovering that the investment isn’t simply about supporting a fast-growing category. It can be a smart business decision.

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The numbers are becoming difficult to ignore. Deloitte projects that global women’s elite sports revenue will reach at least $3 billion in 2026, up 340% from 2022. Commercial revenue – including sponsorships, partnerships and merchandising – is expected to account for $1.4 billion, or 45% of the total.

And the growth is happening in front of increasingly large audiences.

A Nielsen report released this month found that U.S. women’s sports generated 28.6 billion minutes of viewing during the first half of 2026, an 18% increase over the same period in 2025. More than 122 million Americans – more than half the U.S. population – now say they are interested in women’s sports. Advertising investment has increased 120% since 2022.

For marketers, that creates something particularly attractive: an audience that is growing rapidly, highly engaged and still less expensive to reach than many established men’s sports properties.

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Corporate America is Taking Notice

The shift is showing up in corporate sponsorships. Research from Gather found that the number of Fortune 500 companies sponsoring women’s professional sports doubled in one year, while the number sponsoring multiple women’s leagues increased sixfold. The latest research indicates that approximately 13% of Fortune 500 companies now sponsor women’s sports, up from roughly 6% the previous year. That doesn’t mean women’s sports have suddenly become a charity play: in fact, it is quite the opposite.

SponsorUnited’s 2025 data shows combined sponsorship spending on the WNBA and National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) reached approximately $195 million, up 32.7% year over year. WNBA sponsorship spending alone increased nearly 45%. Across women’s sports, sponsorship deal activity is growing roughly 3.5 times faster than men’s leagues, according to the company’s research.

The reason is straightforward: Brands increasingly see women’s sports as an opportunity to get more attention for every sponsorship dollar.

The ROI Story is Getting Stronger

Perhaps the most important development is that marketers are accumulating evidence that the investment works.

The Women’s Sport Trust reports that 86% of sponsors surveyed said their investments in women’s sports met or exceeded their ROI expectations.

Deloitte’s research has also highlighted a striking example: WNBA Changemaker partners have generated an average 286% return on investment, including one partnership in which a $5-million investment reportedly generated $18 million in measurable returns.

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There is another advantage. Women’s sports remain in a growth phase. That means a brand can become associated with an athlete, team or league before the cost of that association reaches the levels seen in many established men’s properties.

In other words, companies aren’t just buying exposure. They may be buying exposure early.

Southern California is Ground Zero

Few regions are better positioned to capitalize on the trend than Southern California.

Los Angeles has become one of the most important markets in women’s professional sports, with Angel City FC and the Los Angeles Sparks giving brands two high-profile platforms, while USC and UCLA provide enormous collegiate audiences and national visibility.

Angel City is an especially compelling example. The NWSL club has become one of the most valuable women’s soccer franchises in the world. Its valuation has climbed dramatically since its 2024 acquisition by Willow Bay and Bob Iger, while the NWSL’s national media-rights package has helped expand the league’s reach.

For Southern California businesses, the opportunity isn’t limited to buying a logo on a jersey.

A local company can sponsor a player, create an employee or customer event around a game, develop content with an athlete, provide products or services to a team, sponsor youth programs or build a campaign around the values and stories associated with women athletes.

That creates opportunities for businesses far beyond traditional sports advertisers – from financial services and healthcare to beauty, fashion, food, technology, automotive and professional services.

A Different Kind of Sports Fan

The audience itself is also part of the investment thesis. Women’s sports are attracting women, younger consumers and digitally engaged fans who increasingly follow athletes across multiple platforms rather than simply watching a game. And that creates opportunities for athlete endorsements that can extend well beyond the playing field. An athlete can become a brand ambassador, content creator and trusted personality simultaneously.

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For marketers, that can be more valuable than a traditional 30-second commercial.

The result is a virtuous cycle: More fans create more media value. More media value attracts more sponsors. More sponsorship dollars improve facilities, player compensation, marketing and production quality. Better products and more visibility attract still more fans.

The momentum is already visible.

This is particularly the case with L.A. hosting an Olympic Games in less than two years that is sure to boost the careers and visibility of many women athletes.

For Southern California businesses in particular, the question may no longer be whether women’s sports are a legitimate marketing opportunity. It may be whether they can get into the game before everyone else does.