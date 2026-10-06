Los Angeles Thunder: L.A.’s Major League Volleyball Team Unveils Name & Logo

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Los Angeles’ newest pro sports franchise has a name: the Los Angeles Thunder.

The Major League Volleyball team unveiled its name and logo as it prepares for its innaural season in 2027. The team will play for fans across Los Angeles and the wider Southern California region in a venue yet to be revealed.

The team says it brought in a group of creative talent to build a brand authentic to Southern California, and it plans to make art and design a central part of how the club presents itself.

“Our ambition is to build a franchise with a distinct point of view, with art and creativity fundamental to how the team shows up in the world,” said Ben Priest, the team’s co-owner and managing partner. “Today gives us a name and a symbol to rally around, tomorrow begins the job of making an impact on the community.”

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While the Thunder hasn’t named a home venue or released its first-season schedule, the team says those announcements will come soon.

Team president Lindsay Amstutz pointed to the region’s appetite for the sport.

“There is incredible energy around volleyball in Southern California,” Amstutz said. “We’re building for the athletes, fans, families and young players who love this sport across this great region and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to what’s next.”

