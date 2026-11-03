Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Sports Business

International Dance League Raises $15 Million Series A Led by Elysian Park Ventures

International Dance League Raises $15 Million Series A Led by Elysian Park Ventures
Los Angeles GRV celebrates being crowned IDL’s first-ever Season Champion in front of a home crowd at the Shrine Expo Hall on September 20.
By David NusbaumContributor 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Following six sold-out events and 2 billion views in its inaugural season, IDL will use the investment to expand its global stage for professional dance ahead of its 2027 Season

Los Angeles-based International Dance League Inc., the world’s first global professional dance league, raised $15 million in Series A funding led by Elysian Park Ventures, with participation from Sony Group Corp., Sony Corp., KB Partners, APEX, Yamaha Music Innovations Fund and October Ventures.

The investment follows a breakout inaugural season for IDL, which launched in May 2026 with six sold-out events and 2 billion views across digital and social channels. The season culminated at the sold-out Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, where Los Angeles GRV was crowned IDL’s first-ever champion. IDL will use the investment to expand its global stage for professional dance ahead of its 2027 season.

Advertisement

“This season proved what we believed from the beginning: that dance has the audience, the athletes and the global culture to support a professional sports ecosystem of its own,” said Connor Lim, chief executive, commissioner and co-founder of IDL, in a statement. “What has historically been missing is the infrastructure around it. This investment gives us the ability to continue to grow by building stronger team and dancer operations, hosting events in larger venues to meet fan demand and ultimately creating a bigger stage for the sport.”

In its first season, the league secured its first media rights agreement with ESPN2 and partnered with leading global brands Honda and e.l.f. Cosmetics as it introduced a new professional sports model built around dance.

Six founding teams represented cities around the world, including Brotherhood (Vancouver), Quick Style (Oslo), Jam Republic (Singapore), 1MILLION (Seoul), Royal Family (Auckland) and GRV (Los Angeles), competing across events in New York, Vancouver, Sydney, Seoul and Los Angeles.

Advertisement

“IDL’s rapid growth and innovative strategy within sports remain key components to Elysian Park’s decision to once again participate in this fundraise,” said Pete Vlastelica, managing partner at Elysian Park Ventures, in a statement. “We are confident in the management team’s ability to execute a long-term vision by finding new ways to disrupt the sports media landscape, while building a brand that captures the imagination of a next-generation audience.”

The new capital is supporting IDL as it enters its next phase of growth. The funding will support expanded tour operations and broadcast and digital production, stronger infrastructure for teams and dancers, new fan experiences and development of the commercial ecosystem around professional dance for 2027.

“IDL has demonstrated tremendous potential to engage global audiences in a unique way, and we are excited to explore opportunities for collaboration with IDL as it continues to evolve and builds a lasting presence in sports and entertainment,” said Kazuhito Hadano, senior general manager of the investment management division at Sony Group Corp., in a statement.

Information for this story was provided by International Dance League Inc.

Sports BusinessBusiness by LA Times StudiosFINANCEINVESTMENTS & FUNDINGConsumer Goods

Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

More from Business

Sophia Space and MIT Lincoln Laboratory Announce Agreement to Investigate Weather-Modeling Applications

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Sophia Space and MIT Lincoln Laboratory Team Up to Test Space-Based Computing for Weather Modeling

U.S. Air Force Awards Natilus $3.5 Million to Advance Dual-Use KONA Aircraft for Contested Logistics

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Natilus Wins $3.5 Million in Air Force Funding to Advance Its KONA Blended-Wing Freighter

Duets logo

Entertainment Business

Duets Launches a Platform for Sports, Entertainment and Creator Economy Startups

Redbird Capital Partners logo

Banking & Finance

RedBird Capital and Guy Oseary’s Sound Ventures Form $1 Billion Strategic Investment Partnership

Xsolla Acquires GamePix to Build a Complete Platform for Web and AI-Created Video Games

Entertainment Business

Xsolla Acquires Web Games Platform GamePix, Adding 10,000+ Browser Titles and 4,000+ Developers

Andrew “Drew” Chan Joins Fiduciary Trust International as Senior Portfolio Manager in Los Angeles Office

Banking & Finance

Drew Chan Joins Fiduciary Trust International as Senior Portfolio Manager in Los Angeles

Angeles Equity Partners Appoints Jacques Retief CEO of Custom Goods

Goods & Retail

Jacques Retief Named CEO of Custom Goods, the Carson-Based 3PL Backed by Angeles Equity Partners

CBRE Brings 228 Manhattan Beach Blvd to Market

Commercial Real Estate

Skechers’ Manhattan Beach Office Building Hits the Market for the First Time in Over 20 Years

Ren and Rhee of Neuron launching the Cortex AIC

AI & Tech

Neuron Industries Raises $10 Million Seed Round to Accelerate Industrial Automation

Network and connection technology concept with Downtown Los Angeles at night

Orange County

Movandi Unveils MV6055 60GHz Transceiver With 5Gbps+ Speeds for Physical AI and Wireless Infrastructure

Jennifer Lawrence mes°

Goods & Retail

Jennifer Lawrence Launches Haircare Brand mes° With Arcaea, the Biology-First Beauty Company

Selena Gomez + Demi Lovato Rare Beauty

Goods & Retail

Rare Beauty’s Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Campaign Bets on Friendship, Not Just Star Power

The Latest Deals

Most Read in Sports Business

Advertisement