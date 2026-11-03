International Dance League Raises $15 Million Series A Led by Elysian Park Ventures

Los Angeles GRV celebrates being crowned IDL’s first-ever Season Champion in front of a home crowd at the Shrine Expo Hall on September 20.

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Following six sold-out events and 2 billion views in its inaugural season, IDL will use the investment to expand its global stage for professional dance ahead of its 2027 Season

Los Angeles-based International Dance League Inc., the world’s first global professional dance league, raised $15 million in Series A funding led by Elysian Park Ventures, with participation from Sony Group Corp., Sony Corp., KB Partners, APEX, Yamaha Music Innovations Fund and October Ventures.

The investment follows a breakout inaugural season for IDL, which launched in May 2026 with six sold-out events and 2 billion views across digital and social channels. The season culminated at the sold-out Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, where Los Angeles GRV was crowned IDL’s first-ever champion. IDL will use the investment to expand its global stage for professional dance ahead of its 2027 season.

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“This season proved what we believed from the beginning: that dance has the audience, the athletes and the global culture to support a professional sports ecosystem of its own,” said Connor Lim, chief executive, commissioner and co-founder of IDL, in a statement. “What has historically been missing is the infrastructure around it. This investment gives us the ability to continue to grow by building stronger team and dancer operations, hosting events in larger venues to meet fan demand and ultimately creating a bigger stage for the sport.”

In its first season, the league secured its first media rights agreement with ESPN2 and partnered with leading global brands Honda and e.l.f. Cosmetics as it introduced a new professional sports model built around dance.

Six founding teams represented cities around the world, including Brotherhood (Vancouver), Quick Style (Oslo), Jam Republic (Singapore), 1MILLION (Seoul), Royal Family (Auckland) and GRV (Los Angeles), competing across events in New York, Vancouver, Sydney, Seoul and Los Angeles.

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“IDL’s rapid growth and innovative strategy within sports remain key components to Elysian Park’s decision to once again participate in this fundraise,” said Pete Vlastelica, managing partner at Elysian Park Ventures, in a statement. “We are confident in the management team’s ability to execute a long-term vision by finding new ways to disrupt the sports media landscape, while building a brand that captures the imagination of a next-generation audience.”

The new capital is supporting IDL as it enters its next phase of growth. The funding will support expanded tour operations and broadcast and digital production, stronger infrastructure for teams and dancers, new fan experiences and development of the commercial ecosystem around professional dance for 2027.

“IDL has demonstrated tremendous potential to engage global audiences in a unique way, and we are excited to explore opportunities for collaboration with IDL as it continues to evolve and builds a lasting presence in sports and entertainment,” said Kazuhito Hadano, senior general manager of the investment management division at Sony Group Corp., in a statement.

Information for this story was provided by International Dance League Inc.

