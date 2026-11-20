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The multi-year partnership will bring OG.com branding to Kings games and downtown L.A., plus a sponsored game night in March

OG.com, a federally regulated prediction market platform, has signed a sponsorship deal with AEG that makes it the exclusive prediction market partner of the LA Kings, Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, the companies announced Wednesday.

AEG Global Partnerships brokered the agreement. It covers several of AEG’s downtown Los Angeles properties and adds branding, digital integrations and fan rewards across the sports and entertainment district. Financial terms were not disclosed.

At Kings home games, OG.com will get both digital and static dasherboard signage, and it will appear in the team’s social media content. Inside Crypto.com Arena, the company will run targeted promotions aimed at arena guests and premium ticket holders. Across the street at L.A. LIVE, OG.com will appear on the district’s digital signage network.

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The Kings and OG.com also plan a series of interactive fan experiences, exclusive rewards and special events throughout the NHL season. That includes an OG.com-presented game at Crypto.com Arena in March, with in-game activations and fan giveaways.

“Partnering with AEG allows us to embed OG.com directly into the beating heart of Los Angeles sports and culture with prediction markets, rips and more,” said Kris Marszalek, founder and CEO of OG.com. He pointed to the Kings’ 60th anniversary as part of the appeal, saying the company is “excited to bring fans an entirely new way to engage with the teams and moments they love.”

Todd Goldstein, AEG’s chief revenue officer, said the deal’s value comes from its reach across several venues.

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“By bringing together the LA Kings, Crypto.com Arena, and L.A. LIVE, we’re creating a platform for OG.com to engage fans in different ways throughout the year,” Goldstein said.

OG.com offers trading in event contracts on outcomes in sports, financials, economics and culture. It operates through OG.com Markets, which is registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission as a designated contract market and derivatives clearing organization, and through the OG.com Broker, a CFTC-registered futures commission merchant. The platform is available only in approved jurisdictions.

AEG, headquartered in Los Angeles, owns and operates Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, along with the Kings, the LA Galaxy and Germany’s Eisbären Berlin. The company says its venues and events draw more than 100 million guests a year.

Information for this story was provided by OG.com.

