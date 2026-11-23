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Xsolla Gas (XLA) Covers Network Fees for Digital Item Transfers, Helping Players Collect, Own, Share and Give Away Eligible Digital Items

Xsolla ZK, Inc. is introducing Xsolla Gas (XLA), the native token of Xsolla ZK, a blockchain network for games. XLA is designed to pay the network fees that arise when players transfer or share eligible digital items on Xsolla ZK. Players who prefer not to download and set up a separate wallet can cover those fees through Xsolla Gas Station, offered by Xsolla (USA), Inc., a global commerce company, where they buy XLA-NT, a non-transferable gas credit used only to pay network fees on Xsolla ZK. Xsolla Gas Station sells only XLA-NT. Xsolla Gas pays the network fees that let players transfer the eligible in-game digital items they own.

Players want more from the games and brands they follow, and developers want ways to engage players. Digital items have become more than cosmetics; players can now collect them from their favorite games. But letting players keep, share and give away those items can be complicated.

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Most digital items today live on a single game’s backend. Players generally can’t transfer them to friends or use them in another game, and items become inaccessible if a game shuts down. Blockchain-backed items stay with the players who collect them, but transferring them requires a network fee. Players typically have to set up and manage a separate digital wallet and get the right token to pay that fee, which adds complexity.

Xsolla ZK is designed to lower these barriers. Xsolla’s existing payment, monetization and distribution products can now use blockchain-backed items, giving developers a new way to monetize and distribute digital items and giving players new ways to keep them and give them to other players. Players use Xsolla Gas to cover the network fees required to transfer or share a digital item held in their Xsolla Backpack.

Xsolla Backpack is an inventory for the digital items a player owns. Digital items issued to the Backpack in transferable form are designed to remain available to the player even if the issuing game shuts down. A player can give them to another player. This blockchain functionality is designed to empower players to decide what happens to the eligible items they own. Digital items that remain on a game’s own backend continue to work as they do today and cannot be transferred through Backpack.

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Players who want to collect these digital items sign in to their accounts as usual, without needing a seed phrase or a separate wallet setup. They cover network fees by buying XLA-NT gas credits through Xsolla Gas Station, using the payment methods they already know and prefer. Players can collect eligible items they purchase or claim in their Backpack and share them with other players.

“Players should be able to share and gift digital items they own, anytime, anywhere, with anyone they know,” said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla (USA). “Developers gain a new way to monetize their games, and players gain eligible digital items that are theirs to keep. When both sides win, the games do, too. We are adding options inside the tools they already use, not asking anyone to change how they work.”

When a player wants to share or give away a digital item, the transaction runs on Xsolla ZK, the blockchain network, and the network fee is paid in Xsolla Gas. This lets players hold items and give them to other players, and it is designed to let them carry items between supported games. Players can pay the fee themselves in XLA or XLA-NT. Developers and partners can also use XLA to pay network fees for their item activity.

Players can cover network fees through:

Xsolla Gas Station: Players sign in with their Xsolla ID and buy XLA-NT gas credits through the checkout they already use. Xsolla Gas Station sells only XLA-NT, which can be used only to pay network fees.

Players sign in with their Xsolla ID and buy XLA-NT gas credits through the checkout they already use. Xsolla Gas Station sells only XLA-NT, which can be used only to pay network fees. Crypto exchanges: XLA is available on crypto exchanges, including Kraken, LBank and Biconomy, in supported markets.

More than 1,500 game teams use Xsolla (USA)’s tools and services to monetize and distribute games. These tools are designed to work with Xsolla ZK to support the transfer of eligible digital items, and Xsolla Backpack and Xsolla Gas Station are now available without additional development for teams using compatible Xsolla (USA) products, integrating with existing player and payment flows. Studios, publishers, brands and players can learn more about Xsolla Gas Station at x.la/gas.

Developers building games, wallets, marketplaces and item services on Xsolla ZK can find network documentation, developer tools and integration paths at xsolla.org.

Readers can also complete a short Xsolla Quest at xsolla.pro/xsolla-zk-quest to learn more about Xsolla Gas, Xsolla Gas Station and Xsolla Backpack.

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For more information on Xsolla ZK, visit xsolla.org.

