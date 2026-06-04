D.Law Named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces List for the Second Consecutive Year

(D.law)

LOS ANGELES, CA – D.Law, one of California’s leading employment law firms, today announced it has been named to Inc. magazine’s Best Workplaces 2026 list – marking the second consecutive year the firm has earned this distinction. The back-to-back recognition affirms that D.Law’s commitment to its people is not a moment, but a sustained standard.

Inc.’s Best Workplaces program is among the most respected employer recognition lists in the country. Companies are evaluated based on confidential employee survey data measuring engagement, management effectiveness, benefits, and overall satisfaction. Earning the designation two years in a row places D.Law among a select group of organizations that have demonstrated consistent, year-over-year excellence in workplace culture.

“Any great team can have one good year,” said Emil Davtyan, founder and managing attorney. “What this second recognition tells me is that what we’ve built here isn’t a phase – it’s who we are. Our people show up for each other and for our clients every single day, and this is a reflection of that consistency.”

D.Law has grown significantly in recent years, now operating with 200 employees across 16 offices throughout California. Despite that growth, the firm has maintained a culture defined by collaboration, accountability, and a genuine investment in the professional and personal well-being of its team.

The Inc. Best Workplaces 2026 list and related content will appear in a forthcoming issue of Inc. magazine and at inc.com.