Advertisement
Top Law Firms 2023

Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP

Share

Top 100 Law Firm #29

Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #7

Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #5

jmbm.com

1900 Avenue of the Stars Seventh Floor, Los Angeles, CA, 90067

Headquarters: Los Angeles
Year Established: 1981
Offices firmwide: 3
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1

  • Total # of Attorneys: 79
  • Total # of Partners: 52
  • Total # of Employees: 171
law list 2023 leaders

Managing Partner(s)
Bruce P. Jeffer, Managing Partner

Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 34

Practice Leader(s)
Bruce P. Jeffer, Managing Partner

Labor & Employment Practice Group

Practice Leader(s)

Litigation Practice Group

Practice Leader(s)

Real Estate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 20

Practice Leader(s)

Bruce P. Jeffer, Managing Partner

Top Law Firms 2023
Advertisement