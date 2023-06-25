Advertisement
Top Law Firms 2023

Stubbs Alderton & Markiles LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #63

Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #11

stubbsalderton.com

15260 Ventura Blvd. 20th Floor, Sherman Oaks, CA, 91324
1316 Third St. Promenade Suite 107, Santa Monica, CA, 90401

Headquarters: Sherman Oaks
Year Established: 2002
Offices firmwide: 2
Offices in Los Angeles County: 2

  • Total # of Attorneys: 43
  • Total # of Partners: 18
  • Total # of Employees: 69
Managing Partner(s)
Scott Alderton, Managing Partner, Co-Chair of the Venture Capital & Emerging Growth Practice

Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 28

Practice Leader(s)
Greg Akselrud, Partner, Chair of the Internet, Digital Media & Entertainment Practice

