Founder & CEO

serviceMob

Anuj Bhalla is a distinguished entrepreneur, data scientist and consultant with over 15 years in the customer service industry. He has worked with top companies like Google, Microsoft and Facebook, enhancing their operations through his expertise in analytics. At Accenture, he led the service analytics practice, filing three patents and leveraging data-driven strategies to improve customer experiences. Bhalla holds a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics and computer science from UC Berkeley and an M.B.A. from MIT Sloan School of Management, where he was a Sloan Fellow. Inspired by his entrepreneurial spirit, he founded serviceMob, aiming to revolutionize customer service with AI and machine learning. Bhalla’s innovative product development has significantly improved service experiences, earning serviceMob recognition as a top MIT startup in STEX25.

