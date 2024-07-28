Chief Executive Officer

Brainbit Inc.

Boris Goldstein, CEO of Brainbit Inc., is a visionary leader known for his expertise in technology and healthcare. With a background in applied mathematics and a Ph.D., he has been at the forefront of innovation throughout his career. Goldstein’s journey began in the corporate world, where he excelled in developing hightech solutions and founded successful companies. In 2000, he ventured into startups, demonstrating his ability to identify emerging trends. His latest venture, Brainbit Inc., aims to revolutionize healthcare through neurotechnology, developing wearable EEG devices to monitor brain activity in real time. Goldstein’s leadership fosters innovation and customer focus, driving Brainbit’s success. He is a thought leader advocating for ethical AI use and contributes to industry discourse. Outside work, he is dedicated to philanthropy, supporting education and healthcare initiatives.

