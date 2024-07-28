Honoree: Michael Swartzburg

Chief Financial Officer

Dermavant

With a background spanning over two decades in biotechnology and healthcare, Michael Swartzburg brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his current role as the chief financial officer of Dermavant Sciences. His key strengths lie in his ability to build and grow companies, resulting in significant value creation – most notably generating over $2 billion worth of business mergers and integrations, IPOs and follow-on equity offerings in various leadership roles at prior companies and executing $200 million of financing arrangements at Dermavant.

As Dermavant’s CFO, Swartzburg has been integral in the launch of the company’s first FDA-approved product – VTAMA (tapinarof) cream, 1% for adults with plaque psoriasis — growing Dermavant to approximately 300 employees and successfully positioning the company’s financial assets to facilitate the distribution of its product into pharmacies and patients’ hands just days after receiving FDA approval. He evolved and grew his local and global finance, accounting and technology teams to seamlessly transition Dermavant from a research and development stage company to a newly commercialized company. Outside of his financial stewardship at Dermavant, Swartzburg is also deeply committed to giving back to the community and is particularly inspired by children’s charities.

As a seasoned leader, he recognizes the immense importance of supporting the younger generation, because they represent the future. As part of his charitable involvement, Swartzburg actively donates to and engages with national and local organizations, such as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Cedars-Sinai Hospital Board of Governors Innovation Center. He also supports The Children’s Hospital of Orange County Foundation. While his community involvement primarily focuses on children’s charities, Swartzburg and his wife Charisse are dedicated to making a positive impact that goes beyond a single cause, and they support their two daughters’ Orange County schools and fundraising activities. He continuously seeks ways to contribute and make a difference in the lives of others, leveraging his expertise to support charitable endeavors across the Orange County community. Swartzburg is an active member of the California State University, Northridge Alumni Association and a donor to the CSUN Alumni Scholarships program.

