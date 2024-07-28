Founder, President & CEO

MGA Entertainment, Inc.

Isaac Larian, founder, president and CEO of MGA Entertainment, Inc., embodies an inspiring rags-to-riches immigrant story. Arriving in the U.S. in 1971 with $753, he founded MGA Entertainment in 1979, growing it into one of the largest privately held toy and entertainment companies globally. MGA is known for its bold, best-selling brands such as Bratz®, L.O.L Surprise!™ and MGA’s Miniverse®. Larian is an outspoken, innovative businessman who lives by the motto “Fortune favors the bold.” His passion for giving children the toys he lacked growing up fuels his philanthropy. He founded MGA Cares and supports numerous charitable organizations. Recent acquisitions include Pixel Zoo Animation and a merger with Zapf Creation AG, expanding MGA’s entertainment and digital capabilities.

