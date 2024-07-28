Chief Executive Officer

Raindrop

Jacques Spitzer is a distinguished four-time Emmy® Award-winning storyteller, speaker, author and investor. As the leader of Raindrop, an esteemed agency renowned for crafting impactful marketing campaigns, including Super Bowl and YouTube ads, he is celebrated for his innovative storytelling approach and infectious positivity. Spitzer’s speaking engagements at Google, YouTube and Shopify events reflect his expertise in consumer behavior, emphasizing that customers buy into their own “why” rather than just a brand’s mission. This customer- centric focus has propelled brands like Dr. Squatch and Native to unprecedented growth, generating over a billion dollars in sales collectively. Beyond his business pursuits, Spitzer plays a pivotal role as an advisor and investor in thriving consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands such as Laundry Sauce and Gruns.