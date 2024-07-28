Managing Director

Skyview Capital

Jeff White is the managing director at Skyview Capital, leading its M&A efforts since its inception. With decades of experience in private equity, investment banking and executive management, he has held key roles at Merrill Lynch and Platinum Equity Holdings. At Skyview Capital, White drives growth through acquisitions and is a member of the investment committee. Recognized by the L.A. Times B2B Publishing and Los Angeles Business Journal as a top finance visionary and influential private equity investor, he also received the M&A Advisor Emerging Leader Award. White has contributed to organizations like TMA, ACG and the Milken Global Conference and has served in leadership roles, including as the U.S. chair of the G8 Young Summit and on the MIYLC Membership Committee.