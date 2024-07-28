CEO & President

ForensisGroup Inc.

Mercy Tolentino Steenwyk, founder, CEO and president of ForensisGroup Inc., and her journey embodies resilience and innovation. As a recent immigrant from the Philippines and a marketing executive in Century City in 1990, she faced sudden unemployment during the holidays. Undeterred by skepticism from industry peers, Steenwyk saw an opportunity to revolutionize the expert witness industry. With determination and an initial client secured within a week, she founded ForensisGroup on April 14, 1991. Today, ForensisGroup is a leader in providing expert witnesses across various disciplines, supporting attorneys, private agencies and governments worldwide. Recognized as a pioneer and advocate, Steenwyk continues to inspire through speaking engagements and leadership roles in organizations like the Red Cross and East West Players.