Founder & CEO

EVmode

EVmode, founded by Min Yoo, addresses the reliability issues plaguing electric vehicle (EV) chargers with innovative solutions. Inspired by personal frustrations during a road trip where multiple chargers failed, he identified a critical need for dependable charging infrastructure. To revolutionize the industry, Yoo established EVmode, acquiring a majority stake in a successful Korean EV charging firm and assembling a top-tier team. The company manufactures chargers in the USA, ensuring rigorous quality control and integration of design, hardware, firmware and software under one roof. Their chargers boast a less than 1% failure rate, thanks to a proprietary management system. Additionally, EVmode offers a subscription model that includes repair services, enhancing reliability and customer satisfaction.