Nominee: Michael Cornforth

Chief Financial Officer

NKSFB, LLC

Mike Cornforth serves as the CFO of NKSFB, with a focus on the implementation of key technology solutions and team reconstruction. He began his career in 1990 with the assurance practice at Price- WaterhouseCoopers, focusing on healthcare and insurance industries in their Los Angeles and Atlanta offices. Cornforth’s extensive experience includes taking companies public on NASDAQ, public and private debt issuances, strategic mergers and acquisitions and corporate restructurings. As CFO of NKSFB during the COVID pandemic, he evaluated and restructured finance and accounting teams, implemented key technology solutions and embraced a digitized environment to improve efficiency. Cornforth led NKSFB’s growth through acquisitions, integrating companies like CRM Management in New York City and Howard Capital Management Group.

