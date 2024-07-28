(BOHM)

CEO & Founder

Innovation Protocol

Sasha Strauss is a distinguished brand strategy expert, educator and speaker renowned for his 25-year career shaping brands globally. As the founder and CEO of Innovation Protocol in Los Angeles, he has crafted brand identities for top corporations, philanthropies and academic institutions worldwide, using his proprietary IP methodology. In addition to his role at IP, Strauss has been a revered professor for 18 years, teaching brand strategy at UCLA, USC and UCI. His expertise extends to over 500 organizations across 30 industries and 20 countries, where he delivers insightful keynote speeches, including Visit California’s annual summit on three occasions. Strauss’ commitment to mentorship and thought leadership extends beyond academia, where he continues to provide expert commentary on branding and marketing trends for leading media outlets.