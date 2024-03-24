Executive Vice President

East West Bank

Commercial Banking

Bennett Pozil, executive vice president at East West Bank, heads the Corporate Banking division, leading U.S. commercial banking operations and overseeing specialized industries like entertainment, new media, sponsor finance and cross-border transactions. With a focus on crossborder finance and entertainment, he has positioned East West Bank as a key player in both U.S. and Chinese markets. Recognized as one of the Most Influential Lenders in Los Angeles in 2015 and consistently listed in the Variety 500 since 2017, Pozil is a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. He is a frequent speaker and panelist in Asia, appearing at numerous summits, including the BOAO Forum for Asia, the Beijing International Film Festival, the Shanghai International Film Festival, the Silk Road Conference in Xian and the Asia TV Forum in Singapore. Pozil is also a regular lecturer and adjunct professor at the Beijing Film Academy.

