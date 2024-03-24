Wealth Advisor

Morton Wealth

Asset/Investment Management

Chris Galeski transitioned from professional golf to wealth management, channeling his passion into helping families optimize their finances. As a leader, he directs wealth advisors and led 15 of the other advisors to bring in 84 new clients in 2023, totaling $1.224 million of new revenue for the year. Galeski hosts “The Financial Commute,” a podcast where he leads conversations with other wealth advisors, experts and fund managers on topics such as current financial news, bitcoin, real estate trends, student loan debt forgiveness and more to democratize financial advice and help listeners further understand complex financial topics and the importance of investment management. The podcast has reached over 60 episodes across platforms like YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts since its 2022 launch. He also presented at Bob Veres’ Insider’s Forum on “How to Elevate the Client Experience.”