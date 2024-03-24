Eugene N. Dunford

Senior Managing Director

Umpqua Bank

Commercial Banking

Eugene Dunford, as senior managing director of Umpqua Bank’s Los Angeles Commercial Banking division, oversees approximately $800 million in bank assets. With 25 years of experience in L.A.’s commercial banking, he established Umpqua’s commercial team in Los Angeles in 2016. Leading a team of seasoned bankers in Los Angeles and Glendale, he recently expanded operations to Downtown Los Angeles, focusing on companies with international emphasis in Southern California. Recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the 500 most influential people in Los Angeles from 2018 to 2021 and one of the most influential lenders in 2018, 2020 and 2021, Dunford is esteemed as a financial visionary by theL.A. Times B2B Publishing from 2021 to 2023. His insights on the economy, banking and international trade have been featured in CNN Business, Los Angeles Business Journal and The Orange County Register.