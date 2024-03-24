(PAUL SMITH)

Principal

Avitas Wealth Management Asset

Investment Management

Greg Satz, an immigrant from South Africa, relocated to Los Angeles 38 years ago driven by his passion for the stock and bond markets. His journey commenced at a Fortune 500 bank where he specialized in structuring bond portfolios for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. Satz honed his expertise in tax-free municipal bonds and investment-grade corporate bonds, fostering enduring relationships with clients spanning over three decades. Beyond managing substantial assets, he extended his advisory practice to guide clients through liquidity events and devise long-term wealth strategies. In 2017, he co-founded Avitas Wealth Management in Century City, catering to the needs of ultra-high-net-worth clients. Avitas evolved its offerings to include financial planning and alternative investments in response to client demands. Satz played a pivotal role in Avitas’ expansion, overseeing a team of 12 professionals managing over $1 billion in assets.