Governor Newsom Appoints Hilary Lentini to the State Rehabilitation Council

Lentini Design & Marketing’s Founder and CEO Hilary Lentini has been appointed to the State Rehabilitation Council (SRC) by Governor Newsom.

For her entire career and in building her firm, Hilary has supported women-owned businesses and small businesses. She’s deeply invested in creating employment and skill development opportunities through an equity lens.

Her tenure as President of the National Association of Women Business Owners Los Angeles (NAWBO-LA) and her Presidency at the state level for NAWBO-CA nurtured her passion for advocacy. She then set her sights on state commission work. In 2018 she was honored with an appointment by Governor Brown to serve on the California Workforce Development Board (CWDB). Last month, she was honored with an appointment by Governor Newsom to serve on the SRC. In this new capacity, she’ll act as liaison between the SRC and the CWDB.

“I look forward to supporting the SRC’s efforts to advocate for employment, independence and equality for individuals with disabilities,” said Lentini. “By providing the small business perspective of the stakeholder community, as well as the sharing of information between the CWDB’s important work and the SRC’s, I feel well-suited to contribute.”

The SRC reviews and analyzes policies, programs and services, and advises the Department of Rehabilitation (DOR) on the quality and performance in meeting the Department’s mission. It also participates in the administration and oversight of the statewide Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) program, and consists of 16 members appointed by California’s Governor, representing a variety of perspectives from the VR program and disability community.