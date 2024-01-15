Anastasia Beverly Hills Launches Clear Brow Wax-Gel Hybrid Product

Trend-setting Anastasia Beverly Hills, known for its disruptive and groundbreaking beauty products, has unveiled its latest revelation: Brow Freeze Gel, an innovative clear brow wax-gel hybrid featuring a triple- action comb applicator that shapes, sculpts and sets brows with extreme hold and precision on-the-go and allows for versatile brow styling.

The user can achieve lifted, laminated-look brows with hair-loving frozen technology.

Other unique aspects of the product include:

• Micro-bristles that grip each hair for maximum separation and fullness;

• Extreme-staying power for long-lasting hold;

• The ability to instantly create the look of lifted and feathered brows;

• Quick-drying formula that sets without feeling stiff or crunchy; and

• Travel-friendly, on-the-go application.

Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Brow Freeze Gel is formulated without parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, or fragrance. It is dermatologist tested, cruelty free and vegan.

The product can be used alone or as the finishing step in a brow routine to lock brows in place.