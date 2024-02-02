Fisker Welcomes Dealers from Across North America to its First Open House and Signs First U.S. Dealer Partner

Fisker Inc., driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, welcomed dealers who traveled from across North America to the company’s Manhattan Beach headquarters on Tuesday, January 30, for the company’s first Open House.

At the event, Mills Auto Group signed up to become Fisker’s first dealer partner in the U.S. and will open three Fisker dealer locations. Fisker will start delivering Ocean SUVs to Mills in February.

“I’m absolutely excited for this partnership, and we want to thank Fisker for its confidence in our group,” CEO Damian Mills said. “We will instill Fisker’s vision and mission into our stores on day one.”

“I’m thrilled that the Mills Auto Group has joined Fisker as our first U.S. dealer partner, and it was an honor to meet Damian Mills in person at our first Open House,” Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. “Our pivot to the Dealer Partnership strategy has been moving incredibly fast. With interest expressed by over 200 dealers globally and over 100 in North America alone, I am looking forward to signing up more dealer partners and offering them a win-win-win from the relationship.”

On January 4, 2024, Fisker announced that it would engage in a strategic shift from direct sales to customers in North America to an innovative Dealer Partnership model. The model combines the goal of offering its customers no-haggle pricing on Fisker vehicles (where permitted) and superb service while also providing dealer partners with larger market territories, so they can maintain a higher volume of sales. Taken together, these goals represent a win-win-win for customers, dealers and Fisker.

The transition to dealer partners aligns with Fisker’s asset-light business model, which enables the company to significantly scale for Fisker Ocean deliveries and higher volume production of additional future models.

At the Open House, Fisker’s executive leadership team presented the company’s advantages in design, sustainability and innovation to the dealers in attendance and provided them with a comprehensive preview of the company’s future products. Dealers were also able to experience firsthand the Fisker Ocean SUV, the Fisker Alaska pickup truck, the Fisker PEAR crossover SUV and the Fisker Ronin super GT convertible. Fisker executives reviewed marketing, sales and service plans as well as technology, engineering, design, user experience and the over-the-air software roadmap that is already available on the Ocean and will inform the development of all new Fisker vehicles.

Fisker is currently delivering the all-electric Ocean SUV, which starts at $38,990 (U.S.), in the U.S., Canada and Europe. In the U.S., the Ocean has an EPA range of up to 360 miles, which is the longest range of any new electric SUV in its class. The Fisker Ocean has the lowest, published carbon footprint of any electric SUV, uses over 110 pounds of recycled and bio-based materials, is built at a carbon-neutral facility and integrates rooftop solar panels, adding up to 1,500 miles/year of range.