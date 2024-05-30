Mergers & Acquisitions for the Week of May 27, 2024

A roundup of notable M&A deals involving Southern California companies.

Hg, a leading investor in European and transatlantic software and services businesses, announced that it has acquired Cerritos-based AuditBoard in a transaction valued at over $3 billion. AuditBoard is a venture-backed connected risk platform focused on audit, risk, compliance and ESG management.

“We are grateful to our customers and their teams for the trust they have placed in us and view our partnership with Hg as further validation of our practitioner-first focus,” said Scott Arnold, chief executive of AuditBoard, in a statement.

AuditBoard was founded in 2014 and has more than 2,000 customers worldwide. It announced that it crossed a milestone of $200 million in annual recurring revenue last year. Battery Ventures was the firm’s largest institutional shareholder.

Aerospace

Newport Beach investment firm L Squared Capital Partners announced a deal to sell its portfolio company Raptor Scientific to Cleveland-based TransDigm Group Inc. for approximately $655 million in cash, including certain tax benefits.

Raptor Scientific is a leading global aerospace manufacturer specializing in complex test and measurement solutions for aerospace and defense markets. The sale is expected to generate approximately $90 million in revenue for the calendar year ending December 31, 2024.