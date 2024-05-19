California Bank & Trust

EVP, Director of Real Estate

Banks/Lenders

Aegea Lee, executive vice president and regional director of the Orange County real estate lending group at California Bank & Trust (CB&T), brings over two decades of experience in cultivating, marketing and managing lending relationships. With a remarkable track record, she has originated over $4 billion in new loan production and oversees a portfolio exceeding $1 billion. Recognized as one of the “25 Most Powerful Women in Banking” by U.S. Banker Magazine in 2011, Lee co-chairs CB&T’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Program, driving initiatives to foster a diverse and inclusive workplace. As co-chair of CB&T’s DE&I Council, she is dedicated to promoting diversity, equity and inclusivity within the organization.