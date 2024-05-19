Primestor Development

Co-Founder & CEO

Commercial Real Estate Developers

Hailing from Mexico City, Arturo Sneider has dedicated over three decades to uplifting minority and low/moderate income communities in Southern California and beyond. His journey began by addressing the challenges faced by Mexican immigrants, evolving from local initiatives to the founding of Primestor, a minority-owned, 88% minority and 51% women led real estate developer with a focus on urban areas. Sneider’s leadership fosters inclusivity. Through community engagement, Primestor ensures developments meet local economic needs through job creation and infrastructure improvements. With over $1 billion invested, Primestor navigates economic uncertainties, evidenced by their recent $250 million Urban Vision Fund I launch. Their transformative projects span from South Gate to Boyle Heights, attracting institutional investors and retailers previously hesitant to engage underserved communities.

