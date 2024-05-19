Advertisement

Bill Bauman

Share
Commercial Real Estate Visionaries 2024

Newmark
Vice Chairman
Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Bill Bauman, vice chairman at Newmark, leads a top-tier retail brokerage team specializing in retail land planning and investment sales in Southern California. With three decades of industry experience, he has overseen transactions exceeding $19 billion. Bauman’s team offers comprehensive tenant representation services, including market analysis, competitor assessment, lease negotiation and rollout strategies. Newmark’s recent sales include The Paseo in Pasadena ($103 million), The Summit in Reno, Nevada ($82 million), HHLA in West Los Angeles ($80 million) and Bay Street in Emeryville, CA ($91.5 million). Bauman’s major leasing projects involve the redevelopment of Eagle Rock Plaza (450,000 sq. ft.), the former Lowes in Aliso Viejo (200,000 sq. ft.) and The Paseo in Pasadena (460,000 sq. ft.).

Advertisement