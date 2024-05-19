CBRE

Vice Chairman

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

With over three decades of experience, Vice Chairman Blake Mirkin has solidified his position as a top negotiator in complex real estate transactions nationwide. Overseeing more than 2,500 deals valued at over $8 billion, he’s a trusted advisor to a diverse clientele, ranging from institutional giants to major players in entertainment and technology. Mirkin’s impact is felt in some of Los Angeles’ most significant deals, including the repurposing of a 650,000-squarefoot space at the Westside Pavilion for Google and UCLA, alongside transformative agreements with Riot Games and Netflix. Recognized within CBRE for his outstanding performance, his achievements include prestigious internal awards and induction into the elite Colbert Coldwell Circle. Recently promoted to vice chairman, he continues to lead by example, driving success and innovation in the industry.

