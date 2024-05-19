Nossaman

Partner, Infrastructure Group

Professional Services Advisors

Brandon Davis is a partner for Nossaman, specializing in alternative delivery projects and focusing on large design-build and public-private partnership (P3) projects. With a wealth of experience, he has contributed to groundbreaking initiatives including multiple transportation projects. Notably, Davis played a pivotal role in establishing state design-build and P3 programs in several states. His portfolio includes guiding major transportation projects such as the Los Angeles World Airports’ Automated People Mover (APM) and Consolidated Rent-A-Car Facility (ConRAC). Davis also led legal teams advising on significant initiatives like the Austin Bergstrom International Airport’s Capital Improvement Program, the California high-speed train system and the Port of Long Beach’s Gateway Bridge.

