Chris Morris

(KARA SPINATO)

Morris, Inc.

President

General Contractors

Boasting over 40 years of experience in the commercial construction industry, Morris excels as the driving force behind Morris, Inc. His leadership extends across all facets of the company, including personnel management, client relations and business expansion. Throughout his illustrious career, Morris has spearheaded prominent projects across various sectors, from automotive and healthcare to hospitality and biotech, demonstrating prowess in project programming, design coordination and operations. He has also started and operated firms and projects in California, Nevada, Arizona, Oregon and Washington. In addition to his professional achievements, he is deeply committed to philanthropy. Morris and his wife have dedicated their time and resources to multiple charitable initiatives, notably supporting African Renewal Ministries through hands-on volunteering in Uganda.

