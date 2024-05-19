Nossaman

Partner, Infrastructure Group

Professional Services Advisors

Corey Boock is a renowned expert in publicprivate partnerships (P3s), with over 30 years of experience in structuring and negotiating innovative deals across transportation, social infrastructure and water sectors. Notably, he played a key role in landmark projects like the $1.18-billion East End Crossing (now Lewis and Clark Bridge) and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s Potrero Yards Modernization. Boock’s influence extends to states like Michigan and Indiana, where he spearheaded significant initiatives such as the I-75 Modernization Project and the East End Crossing. Additionally, he has provided advisory services to transportation authorities in North Carolina, Nevada and California, contributing to projects such as the I-77 Managed Lanes Project, Project Neon in Las Vegas and various highway improvement initiatives.

