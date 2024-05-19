Lee & Associates – L.A. North/Ventura, Inc.

Principal

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Darren Casamassima, a principal at Lee & Associates - L.A. North/Ventura, Inc., specializes in office property sales and leasing across Greater Los Angeles, with a focus on the San Fernando and Conejo Valleys. With over 20 years of experience, he has executed transactions exceeding one million square feet and has earned a stellar reputation among national and global firms like American Greetings and Lionsgate Entertainment. Casamassima’s consistent recognition includes induction into the President’s Circle of Excellence and ranking among the company’s top producers. Over the past 24 months, he has successfully closed over 75 deals totaling $51 million and 242,000 square feet, showcasing his expertise in industrial sales and leases. Casamassima’s notable transactions include 3450 Cahuenga Blvd., 17000 Ventura Blvd. and 1656 9th Street in Santa Monica.