Eddie Ollmann is the vice president of property management for Vestar and leads the company’s West Coast region - totaling nearly 11 million square feet of space. He has spent almost 25 years in the real estate industry and brings a wealth of experience to Vestar, including his leadership roles with high-profile and long-standing companies such as Irvine Company, Westar Associates and Westfield Malls. Ollmann’s background is not limited to his impressive career in the real estate industry as he is an active member of the International Council of Shopping Centers and holds their esteemed Certified Retail Real Estate Professional (CRRP) credential. Outside of his work experience, he is an accomplished veteran who served in the U.S. Army Reserves and was deployed during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

