Lee & Associates – L.A. North / Ventura, Inc.

Principal

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Since 2004, Erica Balin has been deeply involved in helping tenants and landlords in the San Fernando Valley region maximize property value and negotiate favorable terms. As principal at Lee & Associates – L.A. North/Ventura, Inc., she excels in representing tenants, landlords and investors in industrial and commercial property transactions. Her first year saw her close deals totaling 600,000 square feet and nearly $48 million. Over the past 24 months, Balin has facilitated numerous significant sales and leases, including properties like 8101-8117 Orion Ave.; 9223 Deering Ave.; 9530 De Soto Ave. & 9533 Irondale Ave.; 2950 Madera Rd.; and 20559 Prairie St. Her leadership extends beyond her professional endeavors. She has been recognized as a “Woman of Influence for Broker-Tenant Representation” by GlobeSt’s Women of Influence Awards and joined the Board of Directors in May 2022.

