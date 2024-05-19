Shield Commercial Real Estate

Gianluca Jacoli stands out as a highly accomplished multi-family real estate agent, boasting a stellar reputation within the industry. Over the past 24 months, he has achieved record-breaking sales, solidifying his position as the go-to agent in areas such as Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach, Culver City and more. From standard sales to complex transactions like 1031 Exchanges and Seller Carry Installment Sales, Jacoli excels in delivering tailored solutions that consistently exceed expectations. Having closed nearly $1 billion in multi-family sales, including iconic properties and major development projects, his achievements underscore his expertise and dedication. Continuously recognized as one of Los Angeles’ premier agents, Jacoli remains steadfast in his commitment to helping clients achieve their real estate goals and cementing his reputation as a trusted industry advisor.